Yellow warning for thunderstorms issued in Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level one warning for thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Intense storms are said to start at 2pm and will continue throughout the day.

Saws explained this was due to a surface and upper-air trough, which will result in a chance of thunderstorm activity across the Province.

According to the weather service, there is a possibility that the expected thunderstorms may become severe.

Yellow level 1 warning: Thunderstorms: Eastern Cape: 15/02/2022 pic.twitter.com/bkSQnBsOr8— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 14, 2022

Impacts

Storms may result in heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning in places over the interior.

The thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, resulting in traffic disruptions.

Saws said the localised damage may have an impact on infrastructure and settlements in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 15.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/f8oh5uCP3c— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 15, 2022

The province is still reeling from previous severe weather that saw parts completely submerged.

In December and January, widespread damage from intense thunderstorms and flash floods was incurred.

At least six people died, and more than 1 000 homes were destroyed.

A number of businesses, clinics and hospitals had also been damaged. Those affected were helped by Gift of the Givers.