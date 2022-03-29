SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for waves in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday morning, spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay by the afternoon.

“Difficulty in navigation for small vessels and personal water craft which may lead to vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing. Localised disruptions of small harbours or ports is possible for short period. Public at risk of being swept of coastal rocks due to infrequent large waves,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.

Picture: South African Weather Service

Wednesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-western parts.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise cloudy in the west in the morning otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly but fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and east. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate westerly, but south-westerly in the east.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Warm in the north and east, otherwise partly to cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate westerly, but southwesterly in the south spreading east in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south towards afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme