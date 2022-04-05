First snow of 2022 likely to fall this weekend

Cheryl Kahla

Both the South African Weather (Saws) and SA Storm Report confirm snow is likely to fall in parts across the country this weekend. This will be the first snowfall of 2022.

2022’s first snow

As per Saws, high lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho will be affected, as well as the Drakensberg region.

Residents in these areas should expect a cold front on Friday

Meanwhile, SA Storm report they’ve received “numerous inquiries about snowfall forecasted this weekend over Lesotho and some parts of SA”.

“Good news for winter lovers is that snowfall is on the way!! We will release our snowfall maps later today. Stay tuned”.

Damaging waves

At the time of publishing, the only official alerts released by the Saws were for damaging waves in the following regions:

Mossel Bay,

George,

Cape Point,

Cape Agulhas,

Hermanus,

Still Bay,

Plettenberg Bay,

Knysna, Ngqushwa,

Cape Padrone,

Gqeberha,

Port Alfred,

Cape St Francis,

Cape Recife,

Tsitsikamma.

These weather conditions could result in damage to formal and informal settlements, as well as structural damage and disruption of parts and small harbours.

Heavy downpours

On Monday, the weather service issued orange level 6 warnings for heavy downpours in the North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free States.

Farmers in the regions have been warned of disruptions to the planting and harvesting season in the coming months.

In addition to the above, yellow level 4 warnings were issued for disruptive rain which could potentially lead to localised flooding of low-lying areas.

Motorists were warned it could result in increased travel times, especially in the eastern parts of the North West and the western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

