Level 2 warning: Strong winds to usher in another cold front in Western Cape

The Western Cape is expected to be hit by another cold front this weekend, and according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), this one will be accompanied by strong winds.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for wind in different parts of the province including the City of Cape Town.

“Ahead of an approaching cold front, strong north-westerly winds with speeds between 50 – 60km/h, gusting up to 80km/h, are expected over southern Namakwa, the Western Cape winelands, Central Karoo, northern parts of the Garden Route districts, including the City of Cape Town municipality, on Saturday morning, moderating by the evening,” warned the weather service on Thursday.

“These strong winds are likely to cause damage in these areas.”

Another yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves was issued in the Northern Cape and Western Cape from Saturday.

“Strong to gale force north-westerly to westerly winds with gusts up to 75km/h, associated with an approaching cold front, are expected along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Cape Ahulhas on Saturday morning, moderating by the evening,” said the weather service.

“Additionally, significant westerly to south-westerly waves of 4.5 to 6m are expected in the same area, spreading to Alexander Bay by Saturday afternoon, subsiding by Sunday evening. These conditions may lead to disruptions at sea.”

Yellow level 2 warning: Wind: Western Cape: 2 July 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cold but cool in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold but partly cloudy in the north-east.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the north and east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool.

North West: Fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the western part by the afternoon.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm but cold over the southern interior, becoming partly cloudy in the north-eastern part from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong northerly along the west and south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, but windy and cool in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, but fresh in places from midday.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light north westerly in the morning and evening, becoming light north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool, but warm in places in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.