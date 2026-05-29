Saturday’s weather: Showers, rain and sunshine

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 May 2026.

Isolated showers have been forecast over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with rain expected in places in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 30 May.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 30 May 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Saturday.

Goodbye Autumn🤝

Extended weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, 30-31 May 2026:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in places with isolated showers and rain.#saws #weatheroutlook #hellowinter pic.twitter.com/Nmr5oapp0U — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 28, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 30 May:

Gauteng:

There will be morning fog in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog over the escarpment and Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the east, where it will be cloudy. Morning frost can be expected in places over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers in the southeast, where it will be cloudy.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be a fine and cool to warm day, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in places along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with fog patches over the interior and light morning rain along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool but warm in places over the northeast, with morning isolated showers and rain.