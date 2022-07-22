SA Weather Service issues level 1 warning for disruptive snow in parts of SA

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow over the southern Drakensberg on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to the weather service, this will result in isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops as well as icy roads, leading to slippery and dangerous driving conditions.

Light snow is also expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape on Saturday night.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in the east otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool weather.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool weather.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool weather, but cold in places along the Lesotho border with isolated showers and thunder -showers in the east.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold in places along the coast and the south with isolated afternoon showers in the extreme south-east. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain over the western parts at first, but remaining over the south coast with scattered showers and rain east of Mossel Bay. It will become fine over the western parts from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south to south-westerly, but westerly along the south coast at first. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy early morning, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain from mid-morning, but scattered along the coast. Light snow is expected over the Sneeuberg at night.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south westerly, becoming strong from mid-morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool but cold in the north with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snow is expected over the high ground at night.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate northerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south westerly,

becoming strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Warm in the east otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south in the morning spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.