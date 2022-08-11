An ‘intense’ cold front, wet conditions expected in parts of Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for an “intense” cold front set to hit parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape from Friday afternoon.

“An intense cold front will result in very cold, wet and windy conditions over the Karoo Hoogland from Friday afternoon, spreading to Hantam Local Municipaility in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape, with potential light snow on the high peaks of the south-western mountains,” warned the weather service on Thursday.

“These conditions are expected to spread to Sneeuberg and Winterberg in the Eastern Cape by Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.”

The public and small livestock farmers are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.8.2022

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves and wind has also been issued between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by Saturday afternoon.

The weather service has called on the public to watch out for localised damage to coastal infrastructure and difficulty in navigation at sea.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm weather in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm but hot weather in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm but hot weather in places in the Lowveld.

North West: Fine and warm weather. It will be windy in the western parts.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy over the southern parts in the evening. It will be windy in places.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to cold with morning mist in the south-west otherwise fine and cool in the north-east. It will be very cold in the south with light rain in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, becoming light southwesterly to southerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool with rain and isolated showers but scattered

in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold weather with showers in the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold weather with light rain along the coast in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Mandeni, otherwise gentle to moderate westerly to north-westerly. It will become moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south from midday, spreading to Cape St. Lucia by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.