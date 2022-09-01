1 September: Today is technically not ‘Spring Day’

Weather Reporter

Despite the weather in most parts of South Africa feeling quite chilly on Thursday morning, many locals took to social media to declare that it is Spring Day. There is one catch, though. 1 September is not Spring Day in the sense that marks the official beginning of the season of blossoms.

When does Spring start in South Africa?

Spring in the Southern hemisphere in 2022 will technically begin on Friday, 23 September and end on Wednesday, 21 December when Summer officially begins.

Some people also count 1 December as the beginning of Summer due to this misconception.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather explained the confusion by making the distinction between meteorological and astronomical Spring. The former is based on temperature cycles and begins on 1 September and the latter is based on the position of the earth and begins on 23 September.

????????????????FIRST DAY OF METEOROLOGICAL SPRING IN ???????? ON THURSDAY!!!



Meteorological spring:

????Based on temperature cycles

????Start: 1 September

????End: 30 November



Astronomical spring:

????Based on position of the earth

????Start: 23 September

????End: 21 December#SpringDay— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 1, 2022

For decades, South Africans have celebrated 1 September, with schools often having Civies Days and other festivities. Some workplaces also mark the occasion with special in-house celebrations calling on staff to dress up to mark the occasion.

Young children also celebrate the day by drenching each other in water to celebrate the impending warmer weather.

Regardless of the technicality, Spring has officially sprung for South Africans who took to social media to share pictures, videos and thoughts on the official Spring Day hashtag.

15 ways to mark the beginning of Spring on 1 September:

1. Pack a picnic.

2. Take a hike, a walk or go for a scenic drive.

3. Prepare a spring/summery salad.

4. Kick-off spring cleaning.

5. Make a refreshing cocktail.

6. Prep your garden.

7. Plant some flowers.

8. Buy a new indoor plant.

9. Rent a book from the library.

10. Watch the sunrise or sunset.

11. Meditate.

12. Spend time in nature.

13. Visit the local dog park.

14. Visit a farmer’s market.

15. Change the bedsheets.

