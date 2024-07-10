Damaging winds, heavy rain and high fire danger in several areas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 11 July 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging winds, heavy rain, and high fire danger in several areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Two more cold fronts on the way towards the end of the week. Possible flooding for the Western Cape as the rain persists. For the rest of the country, fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected. pic.twitter.com/I9HtnY0sMO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 9, 2024

Weather warnings, 11 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather services have issued a yellow level 2 warning of damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, and difficult driving conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Free State and the western and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging winds are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, including the Cape Winelands, Overberg, and western parts of Garden Route in the Western Cape, persisting until late morning. A yellow level 4 warning was issued.

Saws also warns of a yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds to persist along the coast between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay.

A yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay.

Damaging waves, leading to damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours, are also expected between Table Bay and Struisbaai in the morning. An orange level 6 warning was issued.

The weather service issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding and possible mudslides over the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch municipalities in the Western Cape.

An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to flooding and possible mudslides, is expected over the Witzenberg and Swartland municipalities.

Disruptive rain, leading to damage to roads and bridges, is expected over the West Coast, the northern Cape Winelands, and the western Overberg Districts in the Western Cape. A Yellow level 4 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the country and the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 11 July

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cold conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool weather but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

North-West province:

Fine, windy and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy conditions in the west and south are expected, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme west but cloudy in the south-west; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy, windy, and cold to cool weather with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but this is this is widespread in the south-western region. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine, windy, and cool, but warm in places in the south-east, becoming partly cloudy with light rain in the south-west in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool, but warm in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool to warm conditions, but hot in places in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.