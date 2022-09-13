Dangerous fire conditions expected in Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of dangerous fire conditions over parts of the country on Wednesday.

The affected areas are the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, the Beaufort West municipality in the Western Cape as well as the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality (Graaff-Reinet area), the Inxuba Yethemba local municipality, the Enoch Mgijima local municipality and Walter Sisulu local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The Western Cape is also expected to be fine and warm, but hot over the interior and west coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but light along the south coast.

Wednesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Cloudy at first, otherwise party cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm over the western bushveld.

North West: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm but hot over the interior and west coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but light along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Early morning fog in places over the southern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, but light west of St Francis, becoming southeasterly in the afternoon, and light northwesterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Early morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be light northerly in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy at first, with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, strengthening south of Richards Bay in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

