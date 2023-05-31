Cold weather expected in parts of Gauteng on Thursday

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening.

Residents in these areas should watch out for flooding of informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges.

“Motorists should watch out for difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads,” warned the weather service.

Warning: Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall expected along the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal this evening 31 May 2023.

Widespread showers are also expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, with isolated to scattered showers over the eastern, central and south western parts of the country.

Scattered showers and rain are expected over the south coast.

Residents in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West can expect cold and cool weather on Thursday.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and cold but cool weather in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cold to cool, but warm to hot weather in places in the lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning, but scattered in the east, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the central and eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm and becoming fine in the evening.

North West: Fine and cold to cool weather.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog over the central and the western parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Western Cape: Mostly cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast, east of Cape Agulhas. It will be partly cloudy in the south-west but fine and cool to warm along the west coast with morning fog patches.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly but moderate north-westerly along the south-coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with light rain in places along the south-coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in places, otherwise cloudy and cold, but cool with light rain but scattered in the Wild Coast and its adjacent interior.

It will become partly cloudy in the north in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east, otherwise isolated.

The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly north of Richard’s Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.