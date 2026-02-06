It’s Fryday in KZN, as residents collapse during heatwave [VIDEO]

Multiple patients, both young and elderly have collapsed as a result of the terrible humidity.

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have their hands full attending to residents affected by the scorching heatwave in the province.

The province is currently facing a ‘Fryday’ with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing advisories for extremely hot conditions over the eastern parts of the province, resulting in very uncomfortable conditions.

Heatwave

It has also warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures over the northern parts of KZN

Residents have been urged to stay out of the sun, apply sunscreen, and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

Collapses

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson urged all residents of Durban to please take caution in this excessive heat the city is currently experiencing.

“This morning alone, ALS Paramedics have responded to multiple patients, both young and elderly, who have collapsed as a result of this terrible humidity we’re currently facing. People are becoming dehydrated as a result of not drinking enough fluids.

“We would like to urge everyone to please take caution. Please manage your intake as you sweat; you lose bodily fluids, and you need to rehydrate yourself as well. Please heed and drink a lot of water. Should you not need to work in the sun, please take caution and rather wait for this excessive sun to subside in the afternoon,” Jamieson said.

Elderly, young and pets

He also urged residents to take care of the elderly and young children during the heatwave.

“Obviously, they are more susceptible to dehydration, a lot quicker than an average adult. And of course, please take care of your pets. Make sure they’ve got water as well, as they’re running around outside. They also feel the heat with the fur.

“Should you be swimming, please take caution and swim safely and in safe areas where to do so,” Jamieson said.

Tips and advice to survive the heatwave.

Avoid direct sunlight by wearing a hat and using sunscreen.

Do not leave children or pets in parked, locked vehicles.

Stay in or under the shade.

Drink lots of water or fluids to prevent dehydration.

Take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.

Avoid alcoholic, caffeinated or carbonated drinks.

For those who will be tempted to swim to cool off, here are some safety tips

Swimming pools should be covered with a safety net all the time while not in use

Install a fence around a swimming pool.

The fence around the swimming pool should be high enough to prevent children from climbing over it, and it must always be locked if not in use.

Use your local municipal swimming pools, which have lifeguards on site.

Jamieson said they will be on alert for any emergencies.

