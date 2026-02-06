Weather

Weather alert: Saturday will scorch north while storms lash Eastern Cape

By Chulumanco Mahamba

6 February 2026

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 7 February 2026.

Weather forecast 7 February 2026

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Saturday will bring scattered showers, thundershowers, and fire danger across KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape regions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 7 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 7 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges/areas; strong damaging winds; and hail are expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as strong, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, which are expected over the Eastern Cape, excluding the extreme southwest and southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kareeberg and Dawid Kruiper Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape, as well as Ulundi and Nkandla Local Municipalities of KZN.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service warned of hot and humid weather, resulting in very uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KZN until Friday.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures over the northern part of KZN is expected until Friday.

Disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms can be expected over the Eastern Cape between Sunday and Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 7 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect hot weather in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches in the Lowveld and escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog patches at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with cloudy weather with mist over the western parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions over the central interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. Conditions will be very hot in places over the eastern parts. Isolated rain is expected along the south coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon, but showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast east of Jeffrey’s Bay.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and south; otherwise, it will be isolated except in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

