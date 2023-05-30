Level 5 warning: Disruptive rain expected in KZN and Eastern Cape

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain over the extreme north-eastern parts of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain has also been issued over eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and extreme northern parts of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for localised flooding of informal settlements, roads and bridges.

Motorists should watch out for difficult and dangerous driving conditions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

The weather service also expects disruptive rain in parts of Free State and Northern Cape on Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Mpumalanga: Warm weather in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patches over the central and the eastern parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in the west, where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the west and along the south-coast with rain over south-western parts in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly along the west-coast in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-westerly but westerly to north-westerly along the south-coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread in the east from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Durban, otherwise moderate south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.