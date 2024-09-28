Cooler weather expected in Gauteng next week

The cooler weather comes after the province enjoyed moderately fine to warm weather for the past week.

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 3°C with a maximum of 18°C on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

After scorching week and windy conditions, temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop this week, with residents warned to brace for a slight chilly weather.

Cooler weather

According to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, the cooler weather is expected to hit the province from next week.

“Alert: cooler in Gauteng from early next week!” Gauteng Weather said.

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 3°C with a maximum of 18°C on Wednesday.

Pretoria will see slightly warmer temperatures with a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 22°C.

Residents of Gauteng can also anticipate fine, windy and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Snowfall expected in three provinces

Meanwhile, after the recent snow event that wreaked havoc on roads between Free State, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has warned that light snow can be expected over the Drakensberg this weekend.

SAWS’ Celeste Fourie said weather conditions are expected to change significantly as an upper trough system associated with a ridging high-pressure system will introduce significant cooling over the escarpment regions of South Africa (extending from the Western Cape, up to the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal).

“Daytime temperatures are expected to start cooling down over the Western Cape from Sunday, 29 September 2024, reaching the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal region by Monday.”

“The expected snowfall will follow a similar trend; starting in the Western Cape early on Sunday morning and spreading eastward towards KwaZulu-Natal Monday morning,” Fourie said.

Cold front

Fourie said snowfall is expected to clear up in the Western Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape by Monday evening.

“Snowfall will however persist on Tuesday over the eastern parts of Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

“A cold front with an associated upper trough arrives in the Western Cape on Saturday afternoon, 28 September 2024, resulting in showers and rain in the south-western parts of the Western Cape as well as isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and central interior of the country,” Fourie said.

