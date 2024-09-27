Weather alert: Severe winds, extreme heat in two provinces and intense cold front in two provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 28 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of strong coastal and internal winds, high fire danger across several provinces, extreme heat in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and an intense cold front in the Western East, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape from Saturday night. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 28 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of coastal winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas and interior Winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and infrastructure and increasing the risk of runaway fires are expected over the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the North West and Gauteng, the eastern parts of the Free State, and the south-western parts of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the extreme south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Free State, in places in the North West and Gauteng, the extreme south-western parts of Mpumalanga, and the western and southern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

Extremely hot, humid, and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the Limpopo Valley on Sunday.

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape from Saturday night until Monday, spreading to the interior of the Eastern Cape by Monday.

The weather service has advised the public and small stock farmers that cold to very cold temperatures and windy conditions can be expected with light snowfall over the high-lying areas on Sunday and Monday, while strong to gale-force winds and high seas can be expected along the south coast of the Western Cape and the coast of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 28 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine, windy and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy along the escarpment and in the Lowveld in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers over the Highveld in the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will start partly cloudy along the escarpment and in the Lowveld in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south-west with isolated evening thundershowers.

North-West province:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy, windy, and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north-west.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy and cool weather is expected with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the northern and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect mostly cloudy in the west and north-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool to cold, with isolated to scattered showers and rain mainly towards the evening but widespread over the southwestern parts. It will be warm in the Little Karoo.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy skies, windy, and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west. It will be cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy, windy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south.

