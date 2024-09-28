‘They eat tax resources in jail’ – Mabuyane says criminals who don’t fight police ‘make life difficult’

Mabuyane criminals who fight police are sent to an early grave instead of using taxpayers' money.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says criminals belong in two places: underground or in jail.

However, how they respond to police’s attempt to arrest them will determine where they end up.

There are those who surrender and get sent to jail and those who shoot at police and end up underground, as we have seen in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Fifteen women and two men killed in Eastern Cape mass shooting

Mabuyane prefers the latter, because, according to the premier, “they make life easier”.

“I’m quite happy that every time these thugs start a war against police, police win that battle,” Mabuyane told Newzroom Afrika on Friday.

“We have said so and I repeat it, I don’t want those ones who don’t want to fight with police because they’re making life difficult for us. We must arrest them, have more budgets, transport them to jail.

“Those who fight are making our lives easier because there are only two places where criminals belong: underground or in jail. But in jail, they’re using up more tax resources, so it’s better if we get rid of them. We must not see them anymore. Our people need the safety guaranteed in our constitution.”

Mabuyane: ‘We are fighting crime’

Mabuyane acknowledged that while the province still has a long way to go in eradicating crime, progress is being made.

“Good work is being done and I’m happy that I no longer have huge traffic of complaints coming from communities. I’m no longer making our commissioners not to sleep because of this and that,” said Mabuyane.

ALSO READ: Mabuyane denies ‘nonsense’ extortionist claims, to take legal action against King Dalindyebo

“Yes, we still have a problem of livestock theft in some areas, where need more resources to monitor the situation.

“The more you bring political stability, you bring policy certainty. If you have issues of criminal disturbance, economic opportunities will not happen.”

On Friday, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) signed the Cooperation Agreement for collective effort to enhance safety and security in communities.

Eastern Cape crime

According to the crime stats released late last month, the Eastern Cape is one of the four provinces where there is a scourge of crime.

The province recorded an increase of 2.6% or 30 counts in murders. Its police stations accounting for six stations among the top 30 stations for murder.

ALSO READ: Hawks still can’t find man who accused Mabuyane and Zondo of corruption

The police stations in New Brighton, Kwanobuhle, Kwazakele and Motherwell within the Nelson Mandela District, Willowwale in Amathole District and Mthatha in OR Tambo District were part of the list.

Last Friday in Zwide, four people killed in a mass shooting. A day later, still in Zwide, a 25-year-old police officer was stabbed over a cellphone. In Gqeberha, an elderly woman, aged 85, was brutally attacked in her home.