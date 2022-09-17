Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected in Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for very cold, wet and windy conditions over the interior of the Western Cape and southern interior of the Namakwa district in Northern Cape from Sunday until Tuesday morning.

This as other parts of the Northern Cape experience extremely high fire danger conditions.

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 17.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/ClxBEZwIyh— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2022

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges with disruption to some municipal services has been issued over Koukamma, Kouga, Sundays River Valley, Makana, Ndlambe, Ngqushwa, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Engcobo, Sakhisizwe, Elundini Local Municipalities as well as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, on Saturday.

In other parts of the Eastern Cape, including Alfred Nzo Dm, Or Tambo Dm, Mbashe Lm, Mnquma Lm, Great Kei Lm and Buffalo City Metro, an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued.

Saturday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine becoming partly and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the south west by afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm weather.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern parts.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with light rain in the south-west until the afternoon, spreading into the south-coast and its adjacent interior by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north east. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool but warm in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south westerly becoming south easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine in the north until late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and west. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north of Durban in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-westerly spreading to Kosi Bay by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.