Exercise caution ahead of rainy start to the week – Emergency Services

As more rain is forecast on Monday as well as on Tuesday, motorists and residents are being urged to exercise extra caution in the rainy weather. Although no warning for extreme weather conditions has been issued, the Johannesburg Emergency Services Department has called on residents to be extra careful.

Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson for the Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi called on residents to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

“We also call on our residents who are in low-lying areas to monitor the water levels and make sure children do not play next to river streams and drainage systems to prevent drowning incidents.

“As the Emergency Services, we will remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg, especially in areas such as Alexandra, Kliptown, Ivory Park as well as in Kliptown, Soweto,” Mulaudzi said.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said while there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers on Monday and on Tuesday, there was no warning issued as yet but said it will be monitoring the situation closely.

A spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Xolani Fihla also urged motorists to drive with extra caution in the rainy weather, reduce their vehicle speed, and keep a safe following distance, stressing that when it gets dark, they should switch the vehicle headlamps on for better visibility and adhere to all the rules of the road.

“Motorists are also advised to avoid any extremely flooded roads and low-lying bridges that they come across because the vehicle can get swept away or be at risk of drowning,” Fihla warned.

A list of roads prone to flooding:

Roads near the Jukskei river

N1 at Maraisburg offramp

M1 North Double Decker Joburg CBD

N3 Linksfield Road

Leeuwkop Road in Sunninghill

Witkoppen Road in Paulshof

Pretoria Main Road

Olifantsfontein Road

Allandale Road in Midrand

Roosevelt Road in Alexandra

Belgrave Bridge in Bryanston

Klipspruit Valley Road in Orlando West

Moroka Nancefield Road in Mofolo South

Mzilikazi Street in Mofolo Central.

Meanwhile, the Weather Service warned over the weekend that as the country is now moving into the last month of the Spring season, residents residing in the summer rainfall regions can expect extreme and rainy weather conditions.

Already late last week, Gauteng residents experienced the first spell of such freaky weather conditions with damages reported in areas such as Tshwane, the West Rand as well as in the southern parts of the country.

