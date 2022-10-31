Police nab over 1 000 suspects in Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Police in Gauteng were kept busy this weekend after they arrested more than 1 750 suspects for various crimes in the province.

The arrests of the suspects come as part of ongoing crime combating operations in the province.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were arrested in all five districts during the tracing of wanted suspects, roadblocks, raiding of hotspots and stops and searches.

Johannesburg

“Police in Johannesburg District arrested 536 suspects for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, car hijacking, business robbery, fraud, possession of suspected stolen property including undocumented persons,” Masondo reported.

Tshwane

430 suspects were nabbed by the police in Tshwane for crimes that include business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol and dealing in drugs.

Ekurhuleni

Masondo added that similar operations were conducted in Ekurhuleni District.

397 suspects were arrested for murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen goods, armed robbery and undocumented foreign nationals.

West Rand and Sedibeng

“More than 390 suspects were arrested in the West Rand and Sedibeng Districts for crimes ranging from murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs, assault and intimidation,” he added.

Masondo said all the arrested suspects will appear before different magistrate’s courts in Gauteng in due course.

Finetown shooting

Meanwhile, Gauteng police are searching for four suspects following an armed robbery which left seven street vendors dead and four others injured.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

Police said four of the victims died at the scene, while three others died in hospital.

Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said no arrests have yet been made.

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery unit is following leads to trace and arrest the perpetrators,” Muridili said.

