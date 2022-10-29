Pretoria hit by flash floods on Friday

Citizen Reporter

Parts of Pretoria were flooded after heavy rainfall on Friday.

A 20 second long video shared on social media shows what looks like a stranded driver who is not able to drive through the dirty water, which seems to be just above knee height.

Commenting on the video, Twitter user, @1Mmako said: “I had to make u turn. Pity most cars got stuck trying to pass through (sic).”

@ThatVendaGuyK implied that the flooding could have been avoided, if service delivery was not an issue.

“Nothing functions in this country. Drainage system is a mess. Rain nyana then kuyanyiwa” (Just a little bit of rain and things get messy.”

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has since forecasted showers and thunderstorms in the city on Saturday.

Flash floods: Pretoria West pic.twitter.com/nyv9ALUBK1— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 28, 2022

Allstate Insurance says that flash floods can happen suddenly and without warning.

By planning ahead and remembering these flood safety tips citizens can be better prepared if a flash flood affects the area they are in.

How to stay safe during flash floods:

Avoid contact with floodwater – Try to avoid contact with floodwater that enters your home. Avoid rooms, including the basement, where floodwater has touched or submerged electrical outlets or cords. This is because you may be at risk for electrical shock.

Don’t drive around barricades – If you come across a barrier blocking a flooded road, do not drive around it. Instead, back up and find an alternate route.

Avoid driving on bridges – Floodwater can wash out a bridge with little or no warning. If water is moving quickly under a bridge, avoid driving over the bridge.

