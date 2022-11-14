Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, as well as the western and northern interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service on Monday.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/SiyyACJav2— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 14, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme west in the evening.

Free State: Fog in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east and north, but scattered in the extreme south.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy over the south-western parts with a chance of light evening rain. It will be fine and hot over the Central and Little Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly reaching strong at times along the south-west and south coast. It will become moderate to fresh south-westerly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon

thunderstorms but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming strong south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly, spreading to the north by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.