Fire danger warnings issued for Northern Cape as heatwave continues across Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued fire danger warnings for the Northern Cape, while heatwaves continue across much of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 25 January 2026.

Weather warnings: Sunday, 25 January 2026

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of critical fire conditions in specific municipalities within the Northern Cape.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma, Kamiesberg and Hantam municipalities of the Northern Cape,” the weather service stated.

Advisories

Dangerous heat levels will persist across multiple Eastern Cape municipalities through the end of the week.

Saws stated that “a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Amathole until Thursday.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 25 January 2026:

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect comfortable conditions with the weather service forecasting partly cloudy and warm to hot weather across the province.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga residents can expect reduced visibility in some areas during the morning hours.

The weather service has forecast “morning fog patches and a chance of drizzle along the escarpment and Lowveld areas, otherwise partly cloudy and warm” conditions.

Limpopo

The province will experience warm conditions throughout the day.

According to the weather service, it will be “partly cloudy and warm to hot” across Limpopo.

North West

Morning fog patches await North West residents over the eastern parts before clearing.

Saws stated that conditions will be “partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the south-west” after the fog lifts.

Free State

Residents of the Free State can look forward to clearing skies after an overcast start in some areas.

The weather service has forecast “morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the eastern parts.”

Northern Cape

The day will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast.

Furthermore, conditions will become “partly cloudy in the north-east in the afternoon,” while coastal areas experience moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds “becoming strong from the afternoon.”

Western Cape

Western Cape residents can expect poor visibility along coastal areas during the morning.

The weather service has warned of “misty and foggy along the west and south coasts in the morning”.

“Otherwise, fine and hot to very hot over the interior but fine to partly cloudy and warm along the coastal areas,” it added.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme,” according to the weather service.

Eastern Cape (western half)

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and warm along the coast. The South African Weather Service stated that conditions will become “cloudy with a chance light rain in the south-east from the evening.”

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The day will start with morning fog in some areas, then conditions will change throughout the day.

According to Saws, it will be “partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the interior, becoming cloudy with a chance of light rain in places south of the escarpment from in the evening.”

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect reduced visibility during the morning over inland areas.

Saws has forecast “morning fog in the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north” with “isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers” expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high,” according to the weather service.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

