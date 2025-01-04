Flooding and severe thunderstorms expected in parts of SA on Sunday

The weather service warned of possible damage to infrastructure and traffic disruptions on major roads.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that heavy rain is expected in the North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Weather service issues storm warning

It released a yellow level 4 warning for those regions to caution about flooding and possible damage to infrastructure.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall for parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

It said severe thunderstorms are also likely in the western parts of Limpopo as well as the Mpumalanga highveld.

The weather service added that traffic is likely to be disrupted on major roads in the affected areas.

Provincial weather forecast for Sunday

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 5 January:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley where it will be partly cloudy.

North West:

Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south-west.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in places in the east where it will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers. Windy in the afternoon over the central parts.

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the coastal areas with a chance of light rain in the south-west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become fine along the west coast later in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming fresh along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the extreme south-west from the late morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon and evening showers along the coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely, mainly east of Somerset East.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread east of the Kei River.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cool in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise south-westerly.

