Weather alert: Localised flooding and hail expected in KZN, NW and FS as storms approach

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 2 April 2025.

The weather service has issued storm warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State, and the Eastern Cape, warning of localised flooding and damage to property. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather for today & tomorrow: 1-2 April 2025

Partly cloudy & warm, but cool in places in the east with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country, & possible severe thunderstorms that may result in heavy downpours & flooding. pic.twitter.com/s7OlmbuPW8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 1, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 2 April

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure expected over the northeastern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and central and western parts of North West, as well as the central and eastern parts of Free State.

Severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements, property, vehicles and infrastructure are expected in places over northern parts of the Eastern Cape. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 2 April:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north where it will be warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool but warm conditions over the Lowveld with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the northern escarpment and Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the south and central areas where isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the south; otherwise, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy with scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy with scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but fine in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and hot conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become fine over the eastern interior from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with light morning rain in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior and over the eastern interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning and evening fog in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.