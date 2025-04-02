SA Weather Service warns of below average rainfall raising concerns of water availability

This has raised concerns about water availability and agricultural impacts on farmers.

As heavy downpours are set to continue throughout several provinces in the country, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted below-normal rainfall for the southwestern parts of the country in the coming months.

This has raised concerns about water availability and agricultural impacts in the region.

“Therefore, the relevant decision-makers are encouraged to advise farmers in these regions to practice soil and water conservation, proper water harvesting and storage, and other appropriate farming practices,” SA Weather Service said.

Drier conditions

According to the weather service’s latest Seasonal Climate Watch report covering the period from April to August 2025, the shift into late autumn and winter will see significantly drier-than-usual conditions.

“Due to the change of seasons into late autumn (April, May and June) and early- to mid-winter (May to August), the focus shifts to the south-western parts of the country and the southern and eastern coastal areas.

“The southwestern parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall during the forecasted seasons, and the southern and eastern coastal areas are expected to receive mostly above-normal rainfall,” the service added.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

Temperatures

The weather service said minimum temperatures are also largely expected to be above normal for most of the forecast period.

“Maximum temperatures are expected to be above-normal as well, with the notable exception of the southern and southeastern coastal areas, which are expected to have below-normal maximum temperatures.”

It said the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has also recently returned to a neutral state and is predicted to be in a neutral state for the foreseeable future.

“ENSO, however, has limited influence on South Africa during the winter seasons and is not expected to have a significant impact”

Adverse weather

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions are set to continue, with the Free State, North West, and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN] being warned to prepare for severe conditions on Sunday.

The provinces will experience severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding, excessive lightning, damaging winds, and hail.

The Atlantic High Pressure is moving south around the country and is heading behind a cold front with some rain along the south coast, but it will clear by noon and spread to the east coast.

Warnings

The service has issued two Yellow Level warnings for severe weather.

“Yellow level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure are expected over the north-eastern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, central and western parts of North Wes as well as the central and eastern parts of Free State.

“Yellow Level 1 Warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding, damage to settlements, property, vehicles and infrastructure are expected in places over northern parts of the Eastern Cape,”it said.

Gauteng also experienced heavy downpours on Tuesday afternoon. However, the province will experience morning fog patches in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north where it will be warm.

ALSO READ: Possible flood warnings for these parts of SA on Sunday