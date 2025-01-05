Heavy rain will continue to pummel parts of SA on Monday

Rain is expected in KZN, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and parts of Northern Cape, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that heavy rain will continue to fall in some areas of the country on Monday.

Weather service warns of heavy rain

It issued warnings for disruptive rain along the coast and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as Gauteng, the southern part of Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. It added that flooding of roads and settlements as well as damage to property and infrastructure is expected.

Rain is also set to cause havoc in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central and eastern parts of Free State, and the eastern parts of Eastern Cape. Saws said this could result in some bridges and roads being closed, and warned of sinkholes being formed as well as potholes and blocked drainage systems.

Provincial weather forecast for Monday

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 6 January:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm – but hot in places in the east where it will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will become windy in the afternoon over the central parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the coastal areas with a chance of light rain in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become fine along the west coast later in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming fresh along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the extreme south-west from the late morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon and evening showers along the coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely, mainly east of Somerset East.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread east of the Kei River.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cool in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise south-westerly.

NOW READ: Flooding and severe thunderstorms expected in parts of SA on Sunday