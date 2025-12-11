Gauteng braces for weekend storms as temperatures soar

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorm periods.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a warm, wet weekend for Gauteng, with thunderstorms expected toward the end of the weekend across the province as temperatures climb into the low 30s.

According to the weather service, residents should prepare for unsettled conditions as moisture builds over the region, increasing the likelihood of afternoon and evening showers.

Pretoria outlook

The capital city will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions throughout the weekend. Thursday’s weather forecast calls for a maximum of 27°C and a minimum of 16°C, with 75% humidity and a 30% chance of rain.

Friday will see temperatures rise to 30°C, with the minimum holding steady at 19°C. Conditions will remain partly cloudy with similar rain probabilities.

Saturday brings even warmer weather, with the mercury reaching 31°C and a low of 18°C.

Partly cloudy skies will persist, with a 30% chance of rain. Humidity will drop to 55%, with winds coming from the north-northeast at 18.5 km/h.

Sunday’s forecast calls for showers and thundershowers, with temperatures between 20°C and 31°C. Humidity will remain at 55%, and the rain probability will remain at 30%.

Johannesburg conditions

South Africa’s economic hub will mirror Pretoria’s weather, with cloudy conditions on Thursday at 25°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 28°C and a minimum of 17°C. The humidity level will sit at 65%, with northerly winds blowing at 18.5 km/h.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a high of 29°C and a low of 16°C. Humidity will decrease to 55%, with winds remaining northerly.

Sunday brings showers and thundershowers to Johannesburg, with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 29°C.

The wind direction will shift to north-northeast, maintaining speeds of 18.5km/h.

Vereeniging weather

The southern parts of Gauteng will experience similar conditions, with Thursday showing cloudy weather and a high of 27°C.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 28°C and dropping to 17°C overnight. Humidity levels will be at 60%, with northerly winds at 18.5 km/h.

Saturday’s forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions with a maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 17°C. Humidity will decrease to 55%, with winds shifting to north-northwest.

Sunday will see showers and thundershowers across Vereeniging, with temperatures between 18°C and 28°C.

The wind direction will change to north-northeast, with a rain probability of 30%.

General weather conditions

Across all three cities, sunrise times will remain consistent at approximately 5.08am to 5.10am, with sunset occurring between 6.52pm and 16.57pm.

Wind speeds will generally remain at 18.5 km/h throughout the weekend, with direction varying by location.

Rain amounts where precipitation occurs are expected to be around 3mm, with probabilities hovering at 30% across the province.

Residents are advised to monitor weather updates throughout the weekend and take necessary precautions during thunderstorm periods.

