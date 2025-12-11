Thunderstorms and rough seas: Here’s what weather to expect on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 12 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible flooding in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, while rough seas are expected to disrupt travel and beach activities in the Western Cape.

Here is what the weather forecast looks like for Friday, 12 December.

Weather warnings for 12 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of roads, low-lying areas, bridges and roads, as well as damage to settlements or structures over populated areas (urban or rural villages) in the interior of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State and North West.

A yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for the eastern and northern parts of the Northern Cape, central and western parts of the Free State, western parts of the North West and central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

As a result, localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas is possible.

The extreme south KwaZulu-Natal faces heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail as a result of Saws’ yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms.

Furthermore, the weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between the Western Cape’s Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from the evening, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.

Expect difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption to beachfront activities.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger conditions in the southern Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the Central and Little Karoo and Swellendam Municipality in the Western Cape.

Advisories

Expect extremely uncomfortable conditions in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 12 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy skies in the south in the morning, with the day becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Limpopo Valley, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditiona, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain in the northeast; otherwise, a partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm day awaits with widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated to scattered in the places in the east and central. It will become cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening with chances of light rain.

Western Cape:

Expect a cloudy day in the east at first with isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the north-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot.

It will be cloudy and cool in the west with isolated to scattered showers and rain from the afternoon, spreading along the south coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day with widespread showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, but scattered in the extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.