Another scorcher of a week in store for Gauteng residents

Stephen Tau

The scorching hot weather conditions that have been experienced in Gauteng and in other parts of the country are expected to persist this week with slightly cooling off towards the weekend.

This past weekend saw hot to very hot temperatures experienced.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) Puseletso Mofokeng said other provinces expected to continue feeling the heat include North West, Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Maximum temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to peak at 33°C on Monday before reaching highs of 34°C on Tuesday.

Similar patterns are also expected in the northern parts of the province where residents of Pretoria and surrounding areas can expect daytime temperatures to range between 34 and 35°C on Monday and on Tuesday, respectively.

Other parts of the country including KwaZulu Natal (KZN)and the Eastern Cape can expect cooler temperatures as rainfall is on the cards.

“The rainfall will mainly be based over eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday and in much of KZN on Tuesday,” Mofokeng said.

Many particularly Gauteng residents have been asking when the first Spring showers will start coming down, considering earlier long-term forecasts which suggest above-normal rainfall for the current Spring and coming Summer seasons.

According to Mofokeng, there is a small chance of showers expected on Friday but limited to the extreme southern parts of the province.

The chances of rainfall are expected to increase gradually going into the weekend in places such as Vereeniging and Fochville.

Is the current heat a result of a heatwave?

Mofokeng said the current hot weather conditions are not caused by a heatwave as they do not meet the criteria for a heatwave.

A heatwave normally happens when for instance maximum temperatures in Vereeniging, Johannesburg and Pretoria peak at 33, 32 and 34°C, respectively for three consecutive days.