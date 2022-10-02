Load shedding stage 3 to continue until Thursday – Eskom says

Faizel Patel

Be prepared for stage 3 load shedding at least until 5am on Thursday.

This was announced by Eskom citing the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park said it will provide a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

Reasons for load shedding

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha share the reasons for the continue deliberate power cuts.

“Following the shutdown of Camden Power Station due to the de-mineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance.”

“A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service. A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs. Furthermore, the delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint,” Mantshantsha said

Generation capacity

Mantshatsha said emergency generation facilities have been adequately replenished.

“We currently have 6 893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The princes of darkness have apologised for the continued and what it called “unfortunate load shedding, which is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”

Eskom board

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday announced that Mpho Makwana was appointed as the new chairperson of the Eskom board.

Gordhan addressed the media during a virtual briefing to announce measures to strengthen governance at Eskom.

Gordhan faced a barrage of questions in Parliament from MPs this week about issues at the ailing parastatal and the chronic load shedding that South Africa has experienced.

Gordhan said the incoming board must deal with the current load shedding issues, procurement, elimination of corruption and ensuring that there is reliabe energy supply in the medium to long term.

