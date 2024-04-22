The heat is on! Gauteng areas set to top 30°C this week

Scorching summer vibes is back again with Joburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging being the 'hotspots' over the next few days.

Brace yourself for some hot temperatures as the weather takes a sunny turn in Gauteng this week. Photo: iStock

Just when you thought it’s time to haul out the scarves and pack away the sunnies, a sizzler of a week is in stall for Gauteng.

Last week’s chilly dip in temperatures in the province looks like it was short-lived with sunny skies chasing away the grey clouds.

Gauteng weather: Week of high temperatures

As we head into this week, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) predicted the mercury to rise again with highs of more than 30°C forecast in some parts of Gauteng over the next few days.

“It’s going to be warm temperatures. Today, we are expecting a maximum of 32°C for Pretoria [and] 30°C for Johannesburg,” said SAWS forecaster Luthando Masimini.

“To the south, Vereeniging [will reach] about 30°C as well. Similar temperatures basically are expected for the next couple of days. We’re expecting temperatures in the late 20s, reaching 30s.”

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 22.4.2024 pic.twitter.com/rYk32opJ7G — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2024

Impact of cold front in Gauteng

According to Masimini, temperatures may drop slightly going into the weekend as a result of a cold front.

The impact however shouldn’t be too severe in Gauteng, with highs in the mid-twenties still expected.

Level 2 weather warning

Meanwhile, a level 2 weather warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for the Eastern Cape on Monday, 22 April.

The warning comes as a surface trough over the western interior of the country – coupled with a steep upper-air trough passing through the province – is resulting in showers and thundershowers.

There is a possibility that the expected storms may be severe and accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds and hail.

How to stay safe during thunderstorms and lightning

Eastern Cape residents in affected areas have been advised to observe the following safety measures:

If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects;

Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects;

Do not go fishing or play golf, as both golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity;

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges, and swollen streams.

Provincial weather forecast

Take a look at the Monday, 22 April weather forecast for the rest of the country.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy with early morning showers and thundershowers in the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly becoming moderate southerly north of Cape Columbine from evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay from the afternoon, spreading to Kosi Bay by the evening.