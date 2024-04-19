Weather update: Warm weekend on the way

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

South Africans may be tempted to put their jerseys and jackets aside and don T-shirts and summer dresses for a few days.

This because the latest weather forecast predicts dry and warm weather across the country all the way until Monday, though there may be some rain in the Eastern Cape next week.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Kai !Garib, Dawid Kruiper, !Kheis, Kareeberg and Siyathemba local municipalities in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in the south-east, otherwise fine and warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Morning fog patches over the western parts at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in places along the Lesotho border, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with fog along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening, as well in places in the extreme north-east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool with fog along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but party cloudy along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south- west and west coast, becoming moderate south-easterly along the west coast from late morning but in the late afternoon along the south-west coast, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming light and variable overnight.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy along the coastal.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light southerly in the afternoon but south-easterly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fog in places in the south-west at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the west along the coast in the afternoon, but cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening with light rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon, but light south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm, but hot in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north- westerly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.