Four CIT robbers killed in shootout with police in attempted heist

Police said the suspects lost control of their vehicle and collided with a fence.

The cash-in-transit robbers were aged between 30 and 45. Photo: iStock

Four cash-in-transit robbers have been killed in a shootout with police between North West and Gauteng.

Police said the CIT robbers, aged between 30 and 45, were fatally wounded on Monday afternoon. Three unlicensed firearms, including a rifle, were seized.

Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a multi-disciplinary team received intelligence on a group of suspects planning to commit a cash-in-transit robbery between the North West and Gauteng.

Shootout

“The information was operationalised and led the team to the N4 highway where the identified suspects’ vehicle was observed. The suspects’ vehicle was spotted as it turned towards Mmakau. A high-speed chase and shootout ensued as soon as the suspects realised they are about to be captured.

“The suspects lost control of their vehicle and collided with a fence. Four of the suspects were fatally wounded and three unlicensed firearms – two handguns, as well as a rifle – were recovered from the scene,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Hawks, Gauteng Traffic Saturation unit, Saps Anti-Gang unit and other law enforcement agencies were applauded for foiling yet another potential cash-in-transit heist.

“Investigation into the matter continues,” she said.

Mass shooting

Last week Friday, police made a breakthrough and arrested three people in connection with a mass shooting which took place in KwaZulu-Natal.

The shooting took place at about 9.30pm on Thursday at Tambo Plaza area in Amaoti.

Detectives followed leads regarding suspects involved in the multiple murders to a clinic in KwaMashu where the three suspects were arrested.

Five people were killed in the shooting incident in Inanda.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

“Further investigation led detectives to a house at Amaoti where police were met with gunfire. Following a shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects, was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition,” Naicker said.

