DA accuses Ramaphosa and Lesufi of using government platforms to campaign

The DA has criticized Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for promoting the ANC on goverment social media channels

The DA has criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for allegedly abusing government social media platforms to campaign for the ANC ahead of this month’s elections.

Hands of government on Facebook

In a statement, the DA said it had noted several posts where the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Facebook page showed Ramaphosa having voter engagements in Tshwane with the caption “On the campaign trail.”

The DA said in another post that Lesufi appears wearing an ANC t-shirt with the same caption.

It argued that promoting the ANC on government social media platforms could confuse citizens and lead to the blurring of lines between party and state.

“Furthermore, the provincial officials who are managing these social media platforms are ANC cadres; hence, the DA has been fighting cadre deployment,” the party said.

Taking the ANC to the IEC

The DA said it saw the abuse of government social media platforms and other channels as unethical and violating the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“The Code clearly prohibits the use of one’s power, privilege, or influence to manipulate the outcome of an election. Such actions also contradict the principles of fair play and transparency, which are crucial for a free and democratic society,” the party said.

DA said the ANC was nervous about the elections and was willing to do anything to get some votes.

‘Although the ANC’s actions are shocking, they are not surprising. They seem to be aware of the impending winds of change and the potential consequences on 29 May. They can do anything, even unlawful, to reclaim the hearts and choices of people they have betrayed over the previous five years,” the party said.

It demanded the ANC stop its “improper” use of governmental channels to advance its political agenda, sharing its intention to take the matter to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“The DA takes this matter seriously and will be lodging a complaint with the IEC, which is duty-bound to ensure free and fair elections,” the party said.

“We further caution all Gauteng residents to be aware of these vile practices designed to entice them to vote for the same party that has treated them with incomprehensible contempt for so long. Our mission to rescue them remains unwavering, and we will proudly accept the responsibility to lead this province to a brighter future after the elections.”