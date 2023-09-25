Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service also issued several warnings for severe thunderstorms. Photo: iStock

Regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather has warned of severe thunderstorms expected to hit the province on Monday.

Gauteng Weather said the adverse conditions are expected from about 1pm.

“The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Monday, 25 September 2023 from 13:00-23:59 for the entire Gauteng province.

It warned of possible damaging winds, falling trees, and flying debris.

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!



📆WHEN: MONDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2023



⏰TIME: 13:00-23:59



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•DAMAGING WINDS

•FALLING TREES

•FLYING DEBRIS

Saws also issued several weather warnings for severe thunderstorms across the country.

Impact based warnings

Rainfall alerts

Orange Level 9 Warning: Disruptive Rain leading to flooding/flash flooding is expected over the Garden Route, Overberg, southern parts of Cape Winelands of the Western Cape as well as the extreme south-western parts of the Eastern Cape

Orange Level 8 Warning: Disruptive Rain leading to flooding/flash flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Orange Level 6 Warning: Disruptive Rain leading to flooding/flash flooding is expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Yellow Level 4 warning: Disruptive Rain leading to localised flooding/flash flooding is expected over the Central Karoo, northern parts of the Cape Winelands, West Coast District,City of Cape Town of the Western Cape and the extreme south-western parts of the Northern Cape.

Yellow Level 2 Warning: Severe Thunderstorms leading to strong damaging winds and heavy down pours is expected along the north interior and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of Free State, western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of North-West, south-western parts of Limpopo, Gauteng as well as the western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Wind alerts

Orange Level 6 warning: Damaging winds and waves leading to disruption of ports and small harbours is expected between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay of the Western Cape, spreading eastwards along the Eastern Cape coast reaching Port Edward.

Orange Level 6 warning: Strong interior winds leading to damage to settlements is expected over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg and Langeberg Local Municipalities of the Western Cape as well as the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Damaging interior winds leading to disruption to transport is expected over the southern parts of Namakwa of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, western parts of the Overberg, City of Cape Town of the Western Cape, central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Damaging Wind and Waves leading to difficulty in navigation is expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas of the Western Cape, as well as along the coast of Kwazulu-Natal between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Fire danger

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the North-West, south-western parts of Limpopo as well as the western parts of the Highveld of Mpumalanga,” Saws warned.

