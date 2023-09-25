Load shedding suspended in Western and Eastern Cape due to floods

The SA Weather Service said disruptions in the Eastern Cape were likely to get worse, with flooding increasing.

Flooding has led to load shedding being suspended in parts of the country. Picture: iStock

Eskom has confirmed the suspension of load shedding in the Western and Eastern Cape after storm damaged electricity infrastructure in the provinces.

The power utility said flooding had wreaked havoc with operations, and its technicians were on the scene to restore supply.

“Due to the widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load shedding will be suspended with immediate effect in these areas to ensure that the technical teams restore the supply of electricity safely.”

It said Stage 3 load shedding would continue in other areas until further notice.

One person is reported missing and many displaced after devastating weather conditions across the Western Cape.

“The flooding is likely to have one or more of the following impacts: widespread flooding of roads and settlements, dangerous fast flowing streams and deep water, communities not accessible/ cut off for a prolonged period, widespread damage to property, buildings, and loss of livelihoods and livestock”.

It also warned of widespread and/or prolonged disruptions to essential services, widespread mudslides and soil erosion, potential breakage of dam, damage to mud-based dwelling, and damage to crops.