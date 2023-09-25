Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

25 Sep 2023

12:23 pm

Load shedding suspended in Western and Eastern Cape due to floods

The SA Weather Service said disruptions in the Eastern Cape were likely to get worse, with flooding increasing.

Load shedding schedule

Flooding has led to load shedding being suspended in parts of the country. Picture: iStock

Eskom has confirmed the suspension of load shedding in the Western and Eastern Cape after storm damaged electricity infrastructure in the provinces.

The power utility said flooding had wreaked havoc with operations, and its technicians were on the scene to restore supply.

“Due to the widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load shedding will be suspended with immediate effect in these areas to ensure that the technical teams restore the supply of electricity safely.”

It said Stage 3 load shedding would continue in other areas until further notice.

One person is reported missing and many displaced after devastating weather conditions across the Western Cape.

The SA Weather Service said disruptions in the Eastern Cape were likely to get worse, with flooding increasing.

“The flooding is likely to have one or more of the following impacts: widespread flooding of roads and settlements, dangerous fast flowing streams and deep water, communities not accessible/ cut off for a prolonged period, widespread damage to property, buildings, and loss of livelihoods and livestock”.

It also warned of widespread and/or prolonged disruptions to essential services, widespread mudslides and soil erosion, potential breakage of dam, damage to mud-based dwelling, and damage to crops.

Read more on these topics

flood Load Shedding weather weather warnings

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe