No reported injuries after storm wreaks havoc in Pretoria

There were also reports that electricity supply around Pretoria was knocked out by the strong wind and rain.

The Tshwane Emergency Services (TMS) said there were no injuries after a storm wreaked havoc in the capital city of Pretoria.

This comes after Pretoria residents reported damages to homes, cars and destruction caused by storms on Tuesday evening.

No injuries

This follows a warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) of first spring thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the country.

“A lot of storms around Gauteng this evening. These storms are producing strong winds but not a lot of rain,” said the weather service.

Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso shared an update on the after effects of the storm.

“There were no injuries or any deaths were reported to the Tshwane Emergency Services call centre. We take note of multiple incident that were noted on social media due to the storm that wreaked havoc in various parts of Tshwane uprooting trees in area like Valhalla and Centurion.

“Even though there is no incident reported in those areas, in Soshanguve a shack fire was reported at around 9.30pm yesterday. Emergency services were dispatched and no injuries were reported,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso said the fire was extinguished.

Cape warnings

Meanwhile, a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves has been issued between Cape Point and Port Alfred on Wednesday, subsiding west of Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon.

The SA Weather Service expects a disruption of beachfront activities and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

Over the weekend, a 93-year-old woman was killed following the spring high tide that battered restaurants, houses and cars along the coast in the Eastern and Western Cape on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said businesses affected by the spring high tide include The Brass Bell restaurant in Kalk Bay, as well as extensive damage in George, and Wilderness along the Southern Cape coastline.

