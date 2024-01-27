Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, hail and flooding on Saturday

The warning comes amid scorching temperatures in the past week.

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the province for the entire day on Saturday.

The warning comes amid scorching temperatures in the past week.

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.

⚠️ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS



📆WHEN: SATURDAY, 27/1/24



📈RAIN PROBABILITY: 60%



⏰TIME: 13:00-23:59



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•LARGE AMOUNTS OF SMALL HAIL

•HEAVY RAIN

•DAMAGING WINDS January 27, 2024

Warnings

“Alert, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, Saturday 27 January, 13:00-23:59 with 60% rain probability, all day, [in the] entire Gauteng.

“Potential threats: large amounts of small hail, heavy rain and damaging winds,” it said.

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms, with the Johannesburg Emergency Services urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.

“Severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas and bridges, localised disruption for high sided vehicles, as well as localised disruption to services are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern parts of Limpopo, extreme northeastern parts of the North-west province, extreme eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the central and northern parts of Gauteng.”

ALSO READ: Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 2 until further notice

Protecting the world

Meanwhile, Saws Chief Executive Officer Ishaam Abader has urged the media’s hand in helping the country to make a meaningful contribution towards global efforts aimed at protecting the world population from hazardous weather, water or climate events by 2027.

Abader was addressing journalists and corporate communication professionals during a National Press Club networking session at the Saws’ new head office building downtown Centurion on Thursday.

SA susceptible

He said South Africa remained susceptible to the negative impacts of climate change and hazardous weather including severe floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, storms, and heat waves. This, he explained, posed a threat to life, livelihoods, property and infrastructure.

Abader stressed the need for the South African society to be Weather SMART, explaining that this denoted being Safe, More informed, Alert, Resilient, and having Timely access to relevant information and services.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of the media’s assistance in realising this ideal,” he said. “The Saws and the media ought to join hands in helping the country play its part in contributing towards the United Nations’ ambitious Early Warnings for All initiative.”

ALSO READ: Weather update: Thunderstorms and extreme heat forecasted across multiple provinces for Saturday