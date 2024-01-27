Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

27 Jan 2024

01:46 pm

Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, hail and flooding on Saturday

The warning comes amid scorching temperatures in the past week.

Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, hail and flooding

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the province for the entire day on Saturday.

The warning comes amid scorching temperatures in the past week.

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.

Warnings

“Alert, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility  of severe thunderstorms, Saturday 27 January, 13:00-23:59 with 60% rain probability, all day, [in the] entire Gauteng.

“Potential threats: large amounts of small hail, heavy rain and damaging winds,” it said.

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms, with the Johannesburg Emergency Services urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.

“Severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas and bridges, localised disruption for high sided vehicles, as well as localised disruption to services are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern parts of Limpopo, extreme northeastern parts of the North-west province, extreme eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the central and northern parts of Gauteng.”

ALSO READ: Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 2 until further notice

Protecting the world

Meanwhile, Saws Chief Executive Officer Ishaam Abader has urged the media’s hand in helping the country to make a meaningful contribution towards global efforts aimed at protecting the world population from hazardous weather, water or climate events by 2027.

Abader was addressing journalists and corporate communication professionals during a National Press Club networking session at the Saws’ new head office building downtown Centurion on Thursday.

SA susceptible

He said South Africa remained susceptible to the negative impacts of climate change and hazardous weather including severe floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, storms, and heat waves. This, he explained, posed a threat to life, livelihoods, property and infrastructure.

Abader stressed the need for the South African society to be Weather SMART, explaining that this denoted being Safe, More informed, Alert, Resilient, and having Timely access to relevant information and services.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of the media’s assistance in realising this ideal,” he said. “The Saws and the media ought to join hands in helping the country play its part in contributing towards the United Nations’ ambitious Early Warnings for All initiative.”

ALSO READ: Weather update: Thunderstorms and extreme heat forecasted across multiple provinces for Saturday

Read more on these topics

flooding Gauteng hail SA Weather Service Thunderstorms

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Dispute brings Liezel de Jager murder trial to a halt
South Africa WATCH LIVE: ICJ judgment on SA Gaza genocide case against Israel
Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe