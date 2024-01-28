Daily News Update: Naledi Pandor speaks on ICJ order, Ugandan judge’s stance questioned, Rassie Erasmus in hospital

In today’s news, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor warned it might be difficult to implement ICJ’s decision in Israel.

Meanwhile, Ugandan judge Julia Sebutinde was the only ICJ member who voted against the court’s provisional measures.

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus spent the weekend in hospital following a freak accident, while emergency services responded to a fire at Table Mountain.

News today: 28 January

Pandor says it might be difficult to implement ICJ order

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor at the International Court of Justice in The Hague during the ruling. Photo: YouTube.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said it’s difficult to imagine how Israel will implement the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order without a ceasefire in Gaza.

The court ruled that Israel should take steps to “prevent and punish” incitement to genocide, and ensure the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

However, moments after the ruling, Pandor called for the release of Israeli hostages, saying that while she hoped for a ceasefire, South Africa was satisfied with the court’s directive.

Ugandan judge is the only one who voted against ICJ measures

Ugandan Judge Julia Sebuntinde. Photo: X/@Beccah2Fois

Meanwhile, Ugandan Judge Julia Sebutinde was the only panel member on the ICJ who voted against the court’s provisional measures.

Sebutinde said South Africa didn’t demonstrate that the acts allegedly committed by Israel were committed with the necessary genocidal intent.

“In my respectful dissenting opinion, the dispute between the State of Israel and the people of Palestine is essentially and historically a political one.”

Suspended judge Makhubele explained Prasa Job

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele. Photo: Judges Matter

In the SA legal sphere, suspended Judge Tintswalo Makhubele told the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that she did not apply for the Chairperson position on the Prasa board.

The tribunal is investigating allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Makhubele, who was accused of taking on the role of interim chair while she was still a sitting judge.

In her defence, Makhubele indicated she didn’t intentionally apply for the position but said it all started when she gave her CV to her neighbour.

Rassie Erasmus in hospital after a freak accident

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital following a freak accident. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Former Springboks coach and South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been admitted to hospital following a freak accident.

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) confirmed on Saturday that Erasmus sustained chemical burns while using a powerful detergent.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks,” Saru said in a statement.

Fire flames on Table Mountain

View of Cape Town’s Table Mountain while a fire is raging on Tafelberg Road on Saturday, 27 January. Photo via X/ SANParks

Emergency services responded to a fire at Table Mountain on Saturday.

Tafelberg Road and the aerial cableway were closed while SANParks and Table Mountain Aerial Cableway evacuated people from cable cars.

Three Huey helicopters and a spotter plane were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Two arrested in connection with hijacked Hillbrow building

Claridge Court building at the corner of Wolmaraans and Leyds street in Hillbrow. Photo: X/@PublicSafetyMMC

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a hijacked building in Hillbrow.

The building was reportedly hijacked by four individuals for over 20 years.

Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said the other two suspects fled the scene when confronted with law enforcement and still loom large.

