Weather update: Heatwave continues in Eastern Cape with thundershowers expected in other provinces on Thursday

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

As the heatwave continues in the Eastern cape and hot weather is felt in the Western Cape (where temperatures exceeded 40° this week), rainy weather is predicted in SA’s central and eastern provinces on Thursday.

⛈️Weather outlook for tomorrow, 25 January 2024.

Partly cloudy and warm, but very hot to hot over the south-western parts where it will be fine in the extreme south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern areas. #saws

*NO ALERTS* pic.twitter.com/AcpQwpeKV0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2024

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a fire danger warning in places over the Northern Cape except in the north-west and north-east of the province, as well as the West Coast district and in places over the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo over the Western Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality in the Northern Cape, parts of Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and Dr. Beyers Naude Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable and very hot conditions are expected in places over the Western Cape excluding the coastal areas, as well as the interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the western parts of Chris Hani District Municipality, Dr. Beyers Naude Local Municipality (LM), Blue Crane Route LM, and Raymond Mhlaba LM.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy at first with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy at first with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and south-western parts.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the southern parts.

Free State:

Cloudy at first in the extreme east with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog along the coast where it will be warm, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

It will be extremely hot over Kamiesberg Municipality. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot over Central and Little Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly along the west coast, otherwise, moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in the south-eastern interior at first, otherwise, fine and warm but hot to very hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.