Gauteng set for clear weekend with mild temperatures

Johannesburg and Pretoria to see no rain as temperatures reach the low 20s, according to the South African Weather Service.

Gauteng residents can expect a largely dry and sunny weekend, with clear skies set to dominate both Johannesburg and Pretoria through Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Johannesburg weekend weather outlook

Johannesburg will reach a maximum of 19°C on Friday, with a minimum of 7°C overnight, according to Saws.

Skies remain clear for most of the day, with only a brief spell of mostly clear conditions around 8am. No rainfall expected across the day, according to Saws.

Wind speeds will stay light, ranging between 9.26 km/h and 18.52 km/h, with southerly and south-southwesterly directions.

The trend will continue into Saturday, with Saws forecasting a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 19°C. Humidity will peak at 60% around 8am, coinciding with a brief period of partly cloudy skies, before clearing up again by the afternoon.

Winds will be notably calmer than Friday, dropping to as low as 0.19 km/h during the day.

By Sunday, temperatures will edge slightly higher, with Saws forecasting a maximum of 20°C and a minimum of 8°C.

Conditions will remain clear throughout the day, with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunrise will be at 6:50am and sunset at 5:39pm, according to Saws.

Pretoria to be slightly warmer

Pretoria and Pretoria North will run a few degrees warmer than Johannesburg over the same period, according to Saws.

Friday’s maximum in Pretoria/Tshwane is set to reach 22°C, with an overnight minimum of 8°C.

Saturday’s forecast for the Pretoria area shows a maximum of 21°C and a minimum of 5°C in Tshwane, or 7°C in Pretoria North, according to Saws.

Humidity will climb to 75% around 8am, bringing a spell of partly cloudy weather, before clearing skies return by early afternoon.

Wind speeds will peak at 18.52km/h in the early hours before easing off later in the day.

Sunday will bring Pretoria’s warmest conditions of the weekend, with Saws forecasting a maximum of 20°C and a minimum of 8°C.

Skies will stay clear throughout, with humidity ranging from 35% in the afternoon to 70% in the morning. Sunrise will be at 6:48am and sunset at 5:39pm.

Rain unlikely across the province

Across both metros, rain amounts of 0mm and a 0% rain probability are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to Saws, pointing to a stable, dry weekend for Gauteng residents heading into the last week of July.