Gauteng weather: What to expect in Jozi and Pitori this weekend

Residents are advised to prepare for periods of rain and thunderstorms, particularly later in the day.

Gauteng residents can expect a cool and unsettled weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting rain, showers and thundershowers across Johannesburg (Jozi) and Pretoria (Pitori).

Both cities are expected to record a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures remaining relatively mild during the day and cooler overnight.

Pretoria

Pretoria will start Saturday with slight rain at 2am, with temperatures around 16°C and humidity at 65%.

Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy by 8am, with the temperature remaining at 16°C. By 2pm, skies are forecast to be mostly clear as temperatures climb to 22°C.

However, conditions are expected to turn unsettled again by 8pm, when the weather service forecasts “showers and thundershowers” and a temperature of 18°C.

Saturday’s forecast shows a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 23°C, with 10mm of rain expected and a 60% probability of rain.

Winds will blow from the east at 37.04km/h during the early hours and morning before shifting to the north-east at 27.78km/h in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will remain unsettled, with rain showers forecast during the early hours and showers and thundershowers expected in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to range between 14°C and 23°C, with 10mm of rain forecast and a 60% probability of rain.

Johannesburg

Johannesburg will also experience a cool and wet weekend.

On Saturday, the weather service forecasts slight rain in the early hours, followed by partly cloudy conditions in the morning and mostly clear skies during the afternoon.

Showers and thundershowers are expected to develop again by 8pm.

The city is expected to record a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 20°C, with 10mm of rain forecast and a 60% probability of rain.

Saturday temperatures are expected to reach 20°C during the afternoon, while winds will blow from easterly directions before shifting to northeasterly.

Sunday will bring more persistent unsettled conditions, with showers and thundershowers forecast during both the early hours and afternoon.

Johannesburg is expected to record temperatures between 12°C and 20°C, with a further 10mm of rain forecast and a 60% probability of rain.

The weekend forecast points to generally cool conditions across Gauteng, with residents advised to prepare for periods of rain and thunderstorms, particularly later in the day.