PODCAST: Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at Joburg’s problems as Land Party mayoral candidate

Ntsiki Mazwai is advocating for generational change in Johannesburg's politics

Mazwai was unveiled as the Land Party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate in July.

She said joining political office would allow her voice to directly influence policy.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Mazwai also highlighted her political background, saying both her parents were involved in politics. She said her mother was a leader in the military wing and died in 1992.

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: X

Focus on younger leadership

Mazwai argued that South Africa needs younger people at the forefront of political leadership.

She said the country’s average age is about 28, making generational change important.

“We do need fresh energy,” Mazwai said during an interview on The Citizen’s The Movement podcast.

She also called for greater public involvement in politics and municipal governance.

Mazwai said voters should understand how municipalities operate and how public money is spent.

Fixing Johannesburg

The mayoral candidate identified service delivery, infrastructure and municipal finances among Johannesburg’s major challenges.

She said the city needs greater transparency around tenders and municipal expenditure.

Mazwai said she would bring economists and finance professionals into her administration.

She proposed reviewing the city’s finances and identifying wasteful expenditure and problematic debt collection.

She also highlighted potholes, unreliable traffic lights, water problems and poor cleanliness across Johannesburg.

Mazwai said Johannesburg should invest in technology and world-class infrastructure.

She also called for stronger systems to improve municipal services and accountability.

Housing, transport and economic opportunities

Mazwai said the Land Party would explore alternative housing models as Johannesburg’s population grows.

She said high-rise developments could provide affordable housing while creating more green spaces.

She also proposed incentives for businesses operating in lower-income communities.

Mazwai said public transport should become more accessible to residents facing high travel costs and proposed free taxi services during peak periods for some residents in poorer areas.

Jobs and local businesses

Mazwai said the Land Party wants to prioritise local employment while remaining open to foreign investment.

She proposed incentives for businesses employing 90% local workers and 10% foreign workers.

She also said the party would invest in small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mazwai argued that stronger SMEs could help create jobs and circulate money within communities.

The mayoral candidate said her campaign aims to bring governance closer to ordinary Johannesburg residents.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala