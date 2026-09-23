Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

PODCAST: Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at Joburg’s problems as Land Party mayoral candidate

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

4 minute read

23 September 2026

05:50 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Ntsiki Mazwai is advocating for generational change in Johannesburg's politics

Artist and entrepreneur Ntsiki Mazwai said entering politics was a natural progression after years of speaking out on public issues.

Mazwai was unveiled as the Land Party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate in July.

She said joining political office would allow her voice to directly influence policy.

Elections 2026

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

Mazwai also highlighted her political background, saying both her parents were involved in politics. She said her mother was a leader in the military wing and died in 1992.

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: X/Twitter
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: X

Focus on younger leadership

Mazwai argued that South Africa needs younger people at the forefront of political leadership.

She said the country’s average age is about 28, making generational change important.

“We do need fresh energy,” Mazwai said during an interview on The Citizen’s The Movement podcast.

She also called for greater public involvement in politics and municipal governance.

Mazwai said voters should understand how municipalities operate and how public money is spent.

Fixing Johannesburg

The mayoral candidate identified service delivery, infrastructure and municipal finances among Johannesburg’s major challenges.

RELATED ARTICLES

She said the city needs greater transparency around tenders and municipal expenditure.

Mazwai said she would bring economists and finance professionals into her administration.

She proposed reviewing the city’s finances and identifying wasteful expenditure and problematic debt collection.

She also highlighted potholes, unreliable traffic lights, water problems and poor cleanliness across Johannesburg.

Mazwai said Johannesburg should invest in technology and world-class infrastructure.

She also called for stronger systems to improve municipal services and accountability.

Housing, transport and economic opportunities

Mazwai said the Land Party would explore alternative housing models as Johannesburg’s population grows.

She said high-rise developments could provide affordable housing while creating more green spaces.

She also proposed incentives for businesses operating in lower-income communities.

Mazwai said public transport should become more accessible to residents facing high travel costs and proposed free taxi services during peak periods for some residents in poorer areas.

Jobs and local businesses

Mazwai said the Land Party wants to prioritise local employment while remaining open to foreign investment.

She proposed incentives for businesses employing 90% local workers and 10% foreign workers.

She also said the party would invest in small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mazwai argued that stronger SMEs could help create jobs and circulate money within communities.

The mayoral candidate said her campaign aims to bring governance closer to ordinary Johannesburg residents.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala

Read more on these topics

Elections Johannesburg Local/municipal elections
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Concerns in court as details emerge of Shadrack Sibiya’s possible escape attempt in rape, sexual grooming case
Politics ‘The weakest link’: Mbalula under pressure as candidate list crisis puts political ambitions under scrutiny
Motoring WARNING: More bad news about petrol prices in SA – Here’s how much you might pay in October
South Africa US visa ban: Names stay secret, Mbeki best person to break Pretoria-Washington impasse, Bozell says
News Madlanga commission: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cries foul over ‘procedural unfairness’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News