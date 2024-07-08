Emergency services on high alert as freezing temperatures hit Joburg

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1ºC in Pretoria, -2ºC in Johannesburg and -4ºC in Vereeniging, with maximum temperatures barely reaching 14ºC.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has noted with concern the warning from SAWS . Photo: Supplied

With more weather warnings issued as the cold front makes landfall, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said it will be on high alert during the freezing weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents to brace themselves for freezing mornings, with temperatures dropping to -1ºC in Pretoria, -2ºC in Johannesburg and -4ºC in Vereeniging, with maximum temperatures barely reaching 14ºC.

Weather warnings

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the entity had noted with concern the warning from SAWS of a cold front which is expected to hit most parts of the city on Monday and towards the rest of the week.

“This extremely cold temperatures will force most of our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to use heating devices to try and warm themselves in the process leaving them vulnerable to fire incidents at home.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices including heaters, paraffin Stoves, not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home, residents who are using braizers or imbaula are urged to use it in a well-ventilated area reminded to take it out before going to bed,” Mulaudzi said.

High alert

Mulaudzi said they will be on high alert

“The City of Joburg EMS remains on high alert monitoring all 7 regions of the City of Johannesburg targeting our most vulnerable communities our informal settlements to make sure that we can effectively respond to all emergencies which might occur during this extremely cold temperatures.

“Disaster Management monitoring teams are also on high alert in all 7 regions of the City of Johannesburg and all our 29 Fire Stations are fully operational to deal with all emergencies which might occur during this cold front,” Mulaudzi said.

Residents have been advised to contact the Emergency Call Centre on 011 375 5911 for any Life threatening emergencies.

