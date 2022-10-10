Heatwave expected in Mpumalanga and Limpopo until Friday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in different parts of the country.

The affected areas include: Western Bushveld and the Valley in Limpopo, Central Karoo District, Kannaland municipality in the Western Cape and Khai-Ma municipality, the John Taolo Gaetsewem Frances Baard and the eastern parts of Pixle Ka-Seme Districts in the Northern Cape.

The weather forecaster has also forecasted a heat wave with persistently high temperatures in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday (12 October 2022) until Friday.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north with isolated evening showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and hot.

North West: Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme eastern parts.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-west.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

Western Cape: Morning fog over the West Coast, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm conditions along the coastline. But partly cloudy and hot over the interior.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and very hot. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the extremely north from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior, with isolated showers and thundershowers except.

