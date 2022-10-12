Hot weather conditions expected across the country on Thursday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extreme high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape, Free State, North-West, Western Cape and Limpopo.

The weather forecaster also warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures in Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday until Friday.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and central parts.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from afternoon

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the east and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with morning fog along the coastline and central interior, becoming fine in the extreme west from the afternoon. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme eastern parts where it will be hot in the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly becoming strong in places at times.

