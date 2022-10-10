Gauteng rains still a no-show as heatwave continues

Faizel Patel

Just when Gauteng residents thought there may be some relief from scorching weather conditions, the Gauteng Weather service has warned of another heatwave.

This while chances of the season’s first thunderstorms remain frustratingly slim.

In a tweet on Sunday, the regional weather bureau said early forecasts revealed that the heatwave is expected to hit the province on Wednesday.

High temperatures

While temperatures for the week are in the low thirties, the mercury is expected to rise significantly in the days ahead.

???? BREAKING: EARLY FORECAST SUGGEST ANOTHER HEATWAVE POSSIBLE IN GAUTENG FROM WEDNESDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2022

The Gauteng Weather Service forecast a low of 16°C with a maximum of 34°C on Friday for Johannesburg, with the possibility of rain on Tuesday.

Pretoria is expected to be much hotter, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 18°C to a sweltering 36°C on Friday, also with the possibility of rain on Tuesday.

The province is yet to be showered with the first rains of the summer season.

There was some glee when darkened clouds sprinkled a slight drizzle on Saturday, but not nearly enough to replenish depleting dam levels.

Summer rains

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu told The Citizen there was a small chance of the first summer rains on Monday.

“Today we have a 30% chance of some late afternoon showers, stretching from the highveld of the escarpment of Mpumalanga to Gauteng, and the southern parts of the North West province, and then goes all the way into the southern parts of the Northern Cape.”

Mahlangu said the forecasted rain is also expected to break all the way to the east coast of the Eastern Cape to the southern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Water restrictions

Dry conditions in Gauteng are also putting significant pressure on the province’s water supply, with restrictions in place.

Rand Water has urged residents to do their part in conserving water after stage 2 water restrictions were implemented last week.

The increasing demand made on existing water supplies by ever-growing populations is of concern. We are in this together – saving water is a team effort and requires all of us to do our part! Don't use more than you need pic.twitter.com/24WFbcmr3j— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) October 10, 2022

Rand Water said water consumption has increased significantly, resulting in a decline of their overall reservoir storage capacity from 52% to 38%.

The water utility says this has led to water restrictions in parts of Gauteng to reduce the high consumption.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, the scorching weather is likely to add more pressure on the electricity grid as residents use various appliances to keep cool.

They were dealt a blow on Sunday after Eskom reinstated load shedding at stage 2, citing a shortage of generation capacity after suspending the deliberate power cuts on Friday.

The ailing parastatal said rolling blackouts will be implemented from Monday to Wednesday, from 4pm until midnight.

