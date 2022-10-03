Heatwave to hit Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Free State

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted extremely high fire danger conditions over the parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The weather service has also warned of a heat wave from Tuesday, that will continue until Thursday.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern Highveld from the afternoon.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south from the afternoon.

North West: Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

Free State: Warm in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the morning with fog patches, otherwise hot in the north and north-east.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with light

morning rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with light rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate .

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

