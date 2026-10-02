Saturday’s weather: Widespread showers in NC, WC and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 3 October 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned about isolated to scattered showers but widespread in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Saturday. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 3 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 02-03 October 2026:

Partly clouding and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers but widespread in the southern parts on Saturday.#saws #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/NioLRSo42a — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 3 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning, and gusty strong winds leading to localised flooding of settlements, roads and bridges expected over the eastern parts of the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service also warned about disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of settlements, roads and bridges in places over the western parts of the Eastern Cape persisting into Sunday. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 3 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the southern parts; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but warm over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy and cool day, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the southeastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the extreme west, where it will be cool to warm; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers, but scattered along the eastern parts of the south coast and eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool to cold with widespread showers and rain, but showers and thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine to partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy from the west with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.